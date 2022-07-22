Coronavirus Live: India Records 21,566 New COVID-19 Cases, 45 Deaths In 24 Hours

India Covid Live: At least 45 new fatalities reported due to Covid in the last 24 hours in India.

India on Thursday reported 21,566 new coronavirus infections, bringing the country's Covid tally to 4,38,25,185. The active cases increased to 1,48,881, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The death count climbed to 5,25,870 with 45 new fatalities due to Covid in the last 24 hours.

The active cases comprise 0.33 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.47 per cent, the ministry said.

Here are the Live Updates on coronavirus cases in India:

Get NDTV Updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.