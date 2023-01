Covid Live: The overall death count to date stands at 5,30,710 in India.

India on Saturday recorded 214 fresh coronavirus infections, while the number of active cases increased marginally to 2,509, according to Union health ministry data.

With this, the total number of COVID-19 cases has climbed to 4.46 crore (4,46,79,761).

The death count increased to 5,30,718 with four deaths -- two in Kerala, and one each reported from Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh -- in the last 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am stated.

