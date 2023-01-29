Coronavirus Live: 93 Covid Cases In India In 24 Hours

The overall death count to date stands at 5,30,739 in India.

India saw a single day rise of 93 coronavirus infections yesterday, while the active cases have declined to 1,842, according to Union health ministry data updated on Saturday. The total tally of Covid cases is 4.46 crore (4,46,82,530) and the death count stands at 5,30,739, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The daily positivity has been recorded at 0.07 per cent while the weekly positivity is 0.08 per cent, it stated.

The active cases comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national recovery rate has increased to 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry's website.

There has been a decrease of 54 cases in the active Covid caseload in a span of 24 hours, the data stated.

