Covid Live: The overall death count to date stands at 5,30,739 in India.

India on Friday reported 99 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total number infections to 4,46,82,437.

The active caseload has declined to 1,896 cases, that comprises of 0.01% of the total infections.

Maharashtra reported one Covid related death in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of nationwide virus-related fatalities to 5,30,739.