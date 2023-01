COVID-19 LIVE: The country reported 1 Covid-related death in the last 24 hours.

India reported 132 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number infections to 4,46,82,338.

The active caseload has declined to 1,906 cases, that comprises of 0.01% of the total infections.

The country also reported one Covid related death, taking the total number of fatalities count to 5,30,738.

Here are the updates on coronavirus situation in India