Coronavirus Live Updates: India Sees 140 Fresh Covid Cases In 24 Hours

India recorded 140 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases increased to 1,960, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday. The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,81,921).

The death count stands at 5,30,733, with one fatality reported by Meghalaya and two by Gujarat in the last 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The daily positivity was recorded at 0.10 per cent while the weekly positivity was pegged at 0.08 per cent.

The active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

