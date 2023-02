Covid Live: Covid-related death count stands at 5,30,745.

India on Monday reported 91 new Covid cases, bringing the total number of coronavirus infections to 4,46,83,454.

According to Union Health Ministry, the daily positivity rate stands at 0.14%, and active cases comprise 0.01% of total infections.

The active case tally remained at 1,817, with no rise or decline in such cases, while Covid-related death count stands at 5,30,745.

Here are the LIVE Updates on Coronavirus in India