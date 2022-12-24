Coronavirus Live Updates: Random Testing For International Passengers To Start From Today

he Country also reported nine Covid-related deaths, taking the total number of fatalities to 5,30,690.

India will start random coronavirus testing for international arriving passengers from today amid rising cases in China and some other countries. According to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, airlines are required to direct their crew members to lead and bring identified 2 per cent of international passengers to the testing facility at the airport.

The current surge in Covid-19 infections in China is believed to be driven by Omicron sub-variant BF.7. Four cases of the BF.7 variant have been detected in India, so far.

Although the number of coronaviorus cases in the country has continued to decline, with 162 infections in the 24 hours. The Country also reported nine Covid-related deaths, taking the total number of fatalities to 5,30,690.

