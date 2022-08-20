Coronavirus LIVE: India Logs 15,754 New Cases, 39 Deaths In 24 Hours

India COVID-19 Live: The active cases stand at 1,01,830 in the country.

India reported a total of 15,754 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of Covid cases to 4,43,14,618,

According to the health ministry, the country also reported 39 deaths on Friday, bringing the total number of fatalities to 5,27,253.

The active cases stand at 1,01,830. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,36,85,535.

Here are the Live Updates on coronavirus cases in India:

