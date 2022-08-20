Coronavirus LIVE: India Logs 15,754 New Cases, 39 Deaths In 24 Hours

New Delhi:
India reported a total of 15,754 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of Covid cases to 4,43,14,618,
According to the health ministry, the country also reported 39 deaths on Friday, bringing the total number of fatalities to 5,27,253.
The active cases stand at 1,01,830. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,36,85,535.
Here are the Live Updates on coronavirus cases in India:
Delhi Covid Cases: Delhi Reports 1,417 New Covid Cases, 3 Deaths; Positivity At 7.53%
Delhi on Friday recorded 1,417 fresh COVID-19 cases, with a reduced positivity rate of 7.53 per cent and three deaths due to the viral disease, according to data shared by the city health department.
