Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Logs 14,092 Covid Cases, 41 Related Deaths

India Covid Update: India's active caseload stands at 0.26 per cent.

India on Sunday saw a slight decline in the Covid cases as it reported 14,092 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours with its active caseload standing at 1,16,861, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed.

According to the Health Ministry, the country had logged 15,815 new COVID cases in its previous 24 hours with a daily case positivity rate of 4.36 per cent.

The Ministry informed that the active caseload of the country stood at 0.26 per cent while its recovery rate was 98.54 per cent with 16,454 recoveries in the last 24 hours, with which the total number of people who recovered from the infection rose to 4,36,09,566.

Here are the Live Updates on coronavirus cases in India:

