Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Records 67,597 Fresh Cases, Positivity Rate Fell To 5%

India Covid-19 Cases: The positivity rate fell to 5%.

India on Tuesday reported 67,597 fresh Covid cases in India, taking the total number of infections to 42,339,611.

According to the Health Ministry, the positivity rate fell to 5 per cent.

After a surge of infections in January led by the new Covid variant Omicron, cases are on a decline in several states in India.

Daily COVID-19 infections in Karnataka dropped to 6,151 on Tuesday, taking the total positive cases to 39,02,309.

West Bengal's COVID-19 graph maintained its downward trend registering 641 new cases compared to 835 the previous day, taking the tally to 20,06,513. The maximum number of 105 new cases of the disease was reported in North 24 Parganas district, while there were 75 cases in the city, a bulletin issued by it said.

