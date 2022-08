COVID-19 Live Updates: Active cases stand at 1,34,793. (File)

India reported 19,406 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, increasing the country's overall Covid tally to 4,41,26,994. With 49 more Covid-related deaths, the death count increased to 5,26,649. Active cases, meanwhile, stand at 1,34,793. Total vaccination doses administered in the country has crossed 206.21 crore, according to the Co-WIN dashboard.

