Coronavirus Live: India Logs Nearly 6,000 New COVID-19 Cases, 16 Deaths In 24 Hours

COVID-19 Live: India also recorded 16 fatalities in the last 24 hours.

India on Monday reported 5,910 new coronavirus infections, taking the total number of Covid cases to 4,44,62,445.

The active cases declined to 53,974, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The death count climbed to 5,28,007 with 16 fatalities in the last 24 hours, including seven deaths reconciled by Kerala, according to the health ministry data.

The active cases comprise 0.12 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.69 per cent, the health ministry said.

Here are the Live Updates on coronavirus cases in India:

