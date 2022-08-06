Coronavirus Live: India Reports 20,551 New Covid Cases, 70 Deaths In 24 Hours

Covid Live: The death count climbed to 5,26,600 with 70 new fatalities, according to government data.

India on Friday reported a total of 20,551 new Covid cases, bringing the country's Covid tally to 4,41,07,588.

According to Union Health Ministry data, the active cases declined to 1,35,364 on Friday.

The death count climbed to 5,26,600 with 70 new fatalities, according to government data.

The active cases comprise 0.31 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.50 per cent, the ministry said.

