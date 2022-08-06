Coronavirus Live: India Reports 20,551 New Covid Cases, 70 Deaths In 24 Hours

New Delhi:
India on Friday reported a total of 20,551 new Covid cases, bringing the country's Covid tally to 4,41,07,588.
According to Union Health Ministry data, the active cases declined to 1,35,364 on Friday.
The death count climbed to 5,26,600 with 70 new fatalities, according to government data.
The active cases comprise 0.31 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.50 per cent, the ministry said.
Here are the LIVE Updates on coronavirus cases in India:
Get NDTV UpdatesTurn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.
Covid In Japan, Coronavirus In Japan, Japan Coronavirus: Meal Slots, No Talking: Japan Inc Faces "Unpredicatable" Covid, Again
Japanese companies are temporarily shutting offices or suspending production as they battle a record wave of COVID-19, disrupting businesses in a country that has until now weathered the pandemic better than most advanced economies.
Japanese companies are temporarily shutting offices or suspending production as they battle a record wave of COVID-19, disrupting businesses in a country that has until now weathered the pandemic better than most advanced economies.