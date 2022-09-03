Coronavirus Live Updates: India Reports Over 6,000 New Covid Cases, 21 Deaths In 24 Hours

New Delhi:
India reported at least 6,168 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 4,44,42,507.
Till date 5,27,932 people have died to the infection, including 21 fatalities recorded on Fridaty, which took into account two deaths reconciled by Kerala.
The active cases comprise 0.13 per cent of the total infections, with 98.68 per cent of the once infected people able to fight off the infection, the health ministry said.
EU Regulator Backs Use Of Novavax Covid Shot As A Booster
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) on Thursday backed the use of Novavax's COVID-19 shot as a booster for adults, ahead of an anticipated rise in infections this winter.
