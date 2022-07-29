Coronavirus Live: India Reports 20,557 New Covid Cases, 44 Deaths In 24 Hours

New Delhi:
India on Thursday reported a total of 20,557 new coronavirus cases, taking the overall number of Covid-related infections in the country to 4,39,59,321.
The active COVID-19 cases increased to 1,46,323, according to the Union Health Ministry data.
According to government data, India also reported 44 Covid-related fatalities, taking the total number of deaths to 5,26,211.
The active cases comprise 0.35 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.45 per cent, the ministry said.
Here are the LIVE Updates on coronavirus cases in India:
Get NDTV UpdatesTurn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.
Madhya Pradesh Man Who Jabbed 39 Students With Same Syringe Arrested
A vaccinator allegedly used a single syringe to administer anti-coronavirus vaccine doses to 39 children at a private school in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar city, leading to his arrest and suspension of the district vaccination officer, officials said.
A vaccinator allegedly used a single syringe to administer anti-coronavirus vaccine doses to 39 children at a private school in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar city, leading to his arrest and suspension of the district vaccination officer, officials said.