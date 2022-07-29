Coronavirus Live: India Reports 20,557 New Covid Cases, 44 Deaths In 24 Hours

India Covdi Live: The country also reported 44 fatalities in the 24 hours due to coronavirus.

India on Thursday reported a total of 20,557 new coronavirus cases, taking the overall number of Covid-related infections in the country to 4,39,59,321.

The active COVID-19 cases increased to 1,46,323, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

According to government data, India also reported 44 Covid-related fatalities, taking the total number of deaths to 5,26,211.

The active cases comprise 0.35 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.45 per cent, the ministry said.

Here are the LIVE Updates on coronavirus cases in India:

