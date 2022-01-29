Coronavirus LIVE Updates: 2.51 Lakh New Cases In India, 12% Lower Than Yesterday

India Covid-19 Cases: There are presently 21 lakh active cases in the country. (File)

India on Friday reported a total of 2,51,209 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of infections in the country to over 4 crore 6 lakh cases. The new cases reported were 12% lower than yesterday's daily spike of 2.86 lakh cases. The country also recorded 627 new deaths, bringing the total number of Covid-related fatalities to 4,92,327.

There are presently 21 lakh active cases in the country. The active cases now comprise 5.18 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has marginally increased to 93.6 per cent. The daily positivity rate - the share of coronavirus tests that return positive and considered a key marker of the pandemic's status - is down from 19.59% to 15.88% while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 17.47 per cent.

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 164.4 crore doses. 89.1 crore first doses have been administered while 69.9 crore second doses have been provided.

