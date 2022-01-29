India Adds 2.35 Lakh New Covid Cases, 871 Deaths In 24 Hours

India's daily Covid curve showed marginal improvement today as the country reported 2.35 lakh cases, which is around 6 per cent lower than yesterday. As many as 871 people have died of Covid during the past 24-hour period, according to the Health Ministry.

The active now comprises 4.91 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has decreased to 93.89 per cent. 400 districts have logged over 10 per cent positivity rate in the week ending January 26.

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 164.04 crore doses. Ninety five per cent of India's eligible adult population has been administered the first dose of Covid vaccine while 74 per cent are fully inoculated.