Coronavirus Live: India Records 5,383 New COVID-19 Cases, 20 Deaths In 24 Hours

COVID-19 LIVE: At least 20 Covid-related deaths reported in India in the last 24 hours.

With 5,383 new coronavirus infections being reported on Friday, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,45,58,425, while the active cases declined to 45,281, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The death count climbed to 5,28,449 with 20 fatalities which includes eight deaths reconciled by Kerala.

The active cases comprise 0.10 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.71 per cent, the ministry said.

Here are the Live Updates on coronavirus cases in India:

