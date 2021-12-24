Covid LIVE Updates: 7,495 New Covid Cases In India, Over 250 Omicron Cases So Far

COVID-19 Cases in India: The country's total Omicron tally has now crossed 250 cases.

India reported 7,495 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. With this, the country's caseload reached 3,47,65,976. India's active caseload currently stands at 78,291.

The country also reported 434 new Covid-related deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the total death count to 4,78,759. The number of fatalities on Thursday is up from Wednesday's spike of 318 deaths.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the active cases in the country account for less than one per cent of total cases, currently at 0.24 per cent which is the lowest since March last year.

The number of cases of Covid's fast-spreading strain Omicron has crossed the 200-mark in India, the Union Health Ministry said, with Omicron cases in India currently standing at 259.

With 88 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest incidence of the new strain. It is followed by Delhi with 64 cases, Telangana with 24, Rajasthan 21, Karnataka 19, Kerala 15 and Gujarat 14 cases.

The Centre has said the Omicron variant is at least thrice more transmissible than the Delta and asked the states and Union Territories to "activate" war rooms, analyse even small trends and surges and take prompt containment action.

Dec 24, 2021 05:39 (IST) "Satark, Saavdhan": PM Modi Says Be Alert, Cautious In High-Level Omicron Meet

