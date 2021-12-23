602 New Covid Cases In Mumbai, PM Reviews Omicron Preps: 10 Points

The figures in Mumbai is the highest single day spike in 77 days – on October 6, the city reported 629 cases.

The number of active patients is 2,813 and the positivity rate is 1.52 per cent.

Over the last 24 hours, 39,423 tests have been conducted.

PM Modi is chairing a review meeting after his return from Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, where he launched multiple projects this morning.

India has recorded 236 cases of COVID-19's Omicron variant across 16 states and Union Territories so far.

Maharashtra and Delhi have reported the maximum number of infections.

With 65 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest incidence of the new strain. It is followed by Delhi with 64 cases, Telangana with 24, Rajasthan (21), Karnataka (19), Kerala (15) and Gujarat (14).

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today said the city's preparations for the highly infectious Covid variant will have a keen focus on home isolation of patients. Arrangements are being made to support and counsel one lakh patients a day in home isolation.

Of the patients, 104 people have recovered or migrated, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated this morning.