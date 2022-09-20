Coronavirus Live: India Reports 4,858 New Covid Cases, 18 Deaths In 24 Hours

New Delhi:
India on Monday reported 4,858 new Covid cases, taking country's Covid tally to 4,45,39,046.
The death count has climbed to 5,28,355 with 18 deaths, which includes eight deaths reconciled by Kerala, according to the latest health ministry data.
The active cases comprise 0.11 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.71 per cent, the health ministry said.
An increase of 105 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours, it said.
Here are the LIVE Updates on coronavirus cases in India:
Businesses Gear Up For Festive Sales Free Of COVID-19 Curbs
The companies are hiring thousands of temporary workers, expanding to smaller cities and launching new products as the country prepares to celebrate its peak festive season without COVID restrictions for the first time in three years.
