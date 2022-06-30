Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Records Over 14,000 New Covid Cases, 30 Deaths In 24 Hours

India Covid Live: The death count climbed to 5,25,077 with 30 new fatalities in India.

India on Wednesday reported at least 14,506 new coronavirus cases, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to 4,34,33,345. According to the Union Health Ministry data updated today, the active cases rose to 99,602 on Wednesday.

The active cases comprise 0.21 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was 98.58 per cent, the ministry said.

Here are the live updates on coronavirus (COVID-19) cases:

