Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Records Over 14,000 New Covid Cases, 30 Deaths In 24 Hours

New Delhi:
India on Wednesday reported at least 14,506 new coronavirus cases, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to 4,34,33,345. According to the Union Health Ministry data updated today, the active cases rose to 99,602 on Wednesday.
The death count climbed to 5,25,077 with 30 new fatalities in India.
The active cases comprise 0.21 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was 98.58 per cent, the ministry said.
Here are the live updates on coronavirus (COVID-19) cases:
Get NDTV UpdatesTurn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.
WHO Says COVID-19 Cases On Rise In 110 Countries
The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday said that the COVID-19 pandemic is changing but it is not over and warned that the cases are rising in 110 nations.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday said that the COVID-19 pandemic is changing but it is not over and warned that the cases are rising in 110 nations.