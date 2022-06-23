Coronavirus Live Updates: India Records 12,249 New Covid Cases In 24 Hours

India Covid Live: The country also reported 13 COVID-19 related deaths in the last 24 hours.

India reported at least 12,249 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 4,33,31,645. According to Union health ministry data, the number of active cases increased to 81,687 in the country.

India also report 13 new Covid related deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total number of fatalities to 5,24,903.

The active cases comprise 0.19 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.60 per cent, the health ministry said.

An increase of 2,374 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 3.94 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 2.90 per cent, the ministry said.

Here are the LIVE updates on coronavirus (COVID-19) cases:

