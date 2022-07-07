Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Records Over 16,000 New COVID-19 Cases In 24 Hours

India Covid Live: At least 28 deaths reported in india on Wednesday.

At least 16,159 new coronavirus cases reported in the last 24 hours in India, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to 4,35,47,809. India also recorded 28 deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total number of deaths to 5,25,270.

According to Union Health Ministry data, the active cases stand at 1,15,212, comprising 0.26 per cent of the total infections, while the recovery rate was recorded at 98.53 per cent, the ministry said.

Over 198 crore doses of the coronavirus vaccines have been administered in the country so far, the Co-WIN dashboard showed.

Here are the live updates on coronavirus (COVID-19) cases:

