Coronavirus Live: India Sees Over 9,000 New Covid Cases, 26 Deaths In 24 Hours

New Delhi:
India on Monday reported 9,531 new coronavirus cases, taking the total number of Covid cases to 4,43,48,960.
According to the Union Health Ministry, the country also recorded 26 deaths due to Covid, bringing the total number of fatalities to 5,27,368.
The active cases comprise 0.22 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 98.59 per cent, the ministry said.
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.15 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 3.59 per cent, the ministry said.
Delhi Records 625 New Covid Cases, 7 Deaths; Positivity At 9.27%
Delhi on Monday reported 625 fresh COVID-19 cases and seven deaths, while the positivity rate stood at 9.27 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.
