Coronavirus Live: India Sees Over 9,000 New Covid Cases, 26 Deaths In 24 Hours

India COVID-19 LIVE: At least 26 Covid-related deaths reported in India in the last 24 hours.

India on Monday reported 9,531 new coronavirus cases, taking the total number of Covid cases to 4,43,48,960.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the country also recorded 26 deaths due to Covid, bringing the total number of fatalities to 5,27,368.



The active cases comprise 0.22 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 98.59 per cent, the ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.15 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 3.59 per cent, the ministry said.

Here are the Live Updates of Coronavirus:

Get NDTV Updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.