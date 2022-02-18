Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Records 30,757 Fresh COVID-19 Cases

Covid-19 Cases in India: The recovery rate was recorded at 98.03 per cent.

India on Thursday recorded 30,757 new COVID-19 cases, taking the Covid tally to 4,27,54,315. According to Union health ministry data, the recovery rate crossed the 98 per cent-mark again.

The death count has climbed to 5,10,413 with 541 daily fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

A total of 67,538 patients have recovered yesterday and the cumulative tally of recovered patients since the beginning of the pandemic is now at 4,19,10,984. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.03 per cent.

There has been a reduction of 37,322 cases in the active caseload in a span of 24 hours, it said.

