Coronavirus LIVE Updates: 30,615 New COVID-19 Cases In India, Positivity Rate At 2.45%

Covid-19 Cases in India: The recovery rate was recorded at 97.82 per cent.

India reported 30,615 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the active cases in the country to 3,70,240. According to the Ministry of Health, the daily positivity rate in India has been recorded at 2.45 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 3.32 per cent.

A total of 75.42 crore tests have been conducted so far in India, with 12,51,677 tests held on Tuesday.

A total of 82,988 patients have recovered yesterday and the cumulative tally of recovered patients since the beginning of the pandemic is now at 4,18,43,446. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 97.94 per cent.

Here are the LIVE Updates on coronavirus cases in India:

