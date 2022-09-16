Coronavirus Live: India Records 6,422 New Cases, 34 Deaths In 24 Hours

COVID-19 Live: The country also reported 34 new Covid related deaths in the last 24 hours.

India recorded 6,422 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections to 4,45,16,479.

The country also reported 34 new Covid related deaths on Wednesday, taking the death tally to 5,28,250.

India's active caseload currently stands at 46,389 which accounts for 1.4 per cent of the total cases.

The recovery rate currently is at 98.7 per cent. As many as 5,748 recoveries were made in the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 4,39,41,840.

