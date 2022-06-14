Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Over 8,000 New Covid Cases In India, 10 Deaths In 24 Hours

India Covid: The active cases stand at 47,995, comprising 0.1 per cent of the cumulative cases in India.

India on Monday reported at least 8,084 new coronavirus cases, bringing the COVID-19 tally to 4,32,30,101.

With 10 more virus-related deaths in country, taking the total number of fatalities to 5,24,771, according to the health ministry.



The daily positivity rate recorded yesterday was 2.71 per cent while the national recovery rate was 98.68 per cent. Over 195 crore vaccine doses have so far been administered in the country.

