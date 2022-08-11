Coronavirus Live: India Reports 16,047 New Covid Cases, 54 Deaths In 24 Hours

India COVID-19: Country's active caseload currently stands at 1,28,261.

India has recorded a total of 16,047 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections to 4,41,90,697, according to the Union Health Ministry.

With 54 new fatalities due to Covid on Wednesday, the overall Covid-related death count has reached 5,26,826.

India's active caseload currently stands at 1,28,261 and accounts for 0.31 per cent of the total cases.

The recovery rate is currently at 98.50 per cent. As many as 19,539 recoveries from the infection were logged in the last 24 hours thereby increasing the total recoveries to 4,35,35,610.

Here are the Live Updates on coronavirus cases in India: