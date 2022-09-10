Coronavirus Live: India Reports Over 6,000 New Covid Cases, 31 Deaths In 24 Hours

COVID-19 LIVE: India alsoi reported 31 Covid-related deaths in the last 24 hours.

India reported 6,093 new coronavirus infections on Friday, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,44,84,729, while the active cases declined to 49,636, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The country also reported 31 Covid-related deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of fatalities to 5,28,121.

The active cases comprise 0.11 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.70 per cent, the ministry said.

A decline of 706 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

