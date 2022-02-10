Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Records 71,365 New Cases, Positivity Rate Down To 4.5%

Covid-19 Cases in India: The recovery rate was recorded at 96.70 per cent.

India on Wednesday reported a total of 71,365 new coronavirus cases, bringing the country's COVID-19 tally of infections to 4,24,10,976. According to the Union Health Ministry, the active cases declined to 8,92,828.

The death count climbed to 5,05,279 with 1,217 fresh fatalities yesterday due to COVID-19

The active cases comprise 2.11 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 96.70 per cent, the ministry said.

While the daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.54 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 7.57 per cent, according to the ministry.

Here are the LIVE Updates on coronavirus cases in India:

