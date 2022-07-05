Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Records Over 16,000 New Covid Cases In 24 Hours

New Delhi:
India on Monday reported at least 16,135 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the total number of Covid cases to 4,35,18564. India's death tally rose to 5,25,223 with 24 new coronavirus deaths in the last 24 hours.
According to Union Health Ministry data, the active cases stand at 1,13,864, comprising 0.26 per cent of the total infections, while the recovery rate was recorded at 98.54 per cent, the ministry said.
Nearly 198 crore doses of the coronavirus vaccines have so far been administered in the country, the Co-WIN dashboard showed.
Here are the live updates on coronavirus (COVID-19) cases:
COVID-19: 1.7 Million People Put Under Lockdown In China Amid Fresh Covid Surge
China placed 1.7 million people under lockdown in central Anhui province, where authorities reported nearly 300 new cases Monday in the latest of a string of outbreaks testing Beijing's no-tolerance approach to COVID-19.
