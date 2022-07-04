Coronavirus LIVE Updates: 16,103 New Cases, 31 More Deaths In India

New Delhi:
India added 16,103 fresh coronavirus cases on Sunday, while 31 new deaths increased the country's virus-related death count to 5,25,199, showed Union Health Ministry data. The active cases stand at 1,11,711, comprising 0.26 per cent of the total infections, while the recovery rate was recorded at 98.54 per cent, the ministry said.
Nearly 198 crore doses of the coronavirus vaccines have so far been administered in the country, the Co-WIN dashboard showed.
Here are the live updates on coronavirus (COVID-19) cases:
COVID-19 India News: Mumbai Reports 761 New Cases, 3 Deaths
Mumbai on Sunday recorded 761 new coronavirus cases and three deaths, the city civic body said. The city's death count has increased to 19,617. There are a total of 7,671 active cases in Mumbai at present. (PTI)
COVID-19 India News: 648 New Cases, 5 More Deaths In Delhi
Delhi on Sunday recorded 648 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 4.29 per cent, while five more people succumbed to the viral disease, according to data shared by the city's health department. This is the fourth consecutive day when the daily case count is less than 1,000. With the new fatalities, Delhi's death count increased to 26,271, the health department bulletin said. (PTI)
