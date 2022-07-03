Coronavirus LIVE Updates: 17,092 New Cases, 29 More Deaths In India

India Covid Live: Nearly 198 crore vaccine doses have so far been administered in the country. (File)

India reported 17,092 fresh coronavirus cases on Saturday, while 29 more related deaths increased the country's death count to 5,25,168, said the Union health ministry. The active cases stand at 1,09,568, comprising 0.25 per cent of the total infections.

The national recovery rate was 98.54 per cent, the ministry said. With 14,684 recoveries in 24 hours prior to the Saturday morning update, the recovery count stands at 4,28,51,590. Nearly 198 crore vaccine doses have so far been administered in the country.

Here are the live updates on coronavirus (COVID-19) cases:

Get NDTV Updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.

Jul 03, 2022 05:44 (IST) Delhi Covid Update: 678 New Covid Cases, 2 More Deaths In Delhi

Delhi on Saturday recorded 678 fresh coronavirus cases while two more people died due to the viral disease, according to data shared by the city health department. This is the third consecutive day when the daily case count is less than 1,000. Delhi's death count stands at 26,266. The number of active cases in Delhi stands at 3,410.