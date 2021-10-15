Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: India Records 18,987 New Covid Cases

Coronavirus Cases Today: Active cases declined to 2,06,586 comprising 0.61% of the total infections

India added 18,987 new COVID-19 cases which took the infection in the country tally to 3,40,20,730 on Thursday. During the same period, the national Covid recovery rate increased to 98.07 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry's data at 8 am.

The death count reached 4,51,435 with the addition of 246 related fatalities, the bulletin showed.

The number of active cases declined to 2,06,586 comprising 0.61 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said, thereby registering a decrease of 1,067 active Covid cases in a span of 24 hours.

For 20 days, the daily rise in new Covid infections has been below 30,000. Daily cases have been below the 50,000-mark for 109 consecutive days now.

On Wednesday, a total of 13,01,083 tests were conducted across the country, taking the number of cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 58,76,64,525.

