16,862 Fresh Covid Cases In India, 11% Lower Than Yesterday: 10 Points

At least 97.14 crore vaccine doses have been administered in India. The vaccinations will reach the one crore-mark any day now.

The recovery rate is currently at 98.07 per cent, which is the highest since March last year.

At least 19,391 people have recovered in the last 24 hours. The total number of people who have recovered is 3,33,82,100.

Active cases account for less than 1 per cent of total cases, currently at 0.60 per cent, which is also the lowest since March 2020.

The active caseload stands at 2,03,678, which is the lowest in 216 days.

The weekly positivity rate of 1.42 per cent is less than 3 per cent for last 112 days.

Daily positivity rate of 1.43 per cent is less than 3 per cent for the last 46 days.

Some 379 people have died of Covid in the last 24 hours. During this period, the total vaccinations are 30,26,483.

The country is opening up slowly with precautions. The festival season is here and experts have warned against people getting overconfident and not following safety rules.