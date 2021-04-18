Coronavirus India Live Updates: Shortage Of Oxygen, Beds In Many Parts

India's Covid caseload surged to 1.45 crore cases on Saturday.

India's Covid caseload surged to 1.45 crore cases on Saturday with 2,34,692 fresh infections - the sharpest-ever daily spike - as the country recorded over 2 lakh cases for the third straight day. 1,341 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours as the country saw deadliest day of pandemic this year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed that annual Kumbh Mela "should now only be symbolic" amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, stressing that it will give a boost to fight against the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra and Delhi on Friday reported their biggest ever single-day surge in coronavirus cases, according to government data.

While Delhi reported 19,486 Covid cases in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra logged 63,729 infections.

