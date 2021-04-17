Coronavirus India Live Updates: Record Infections In Delhi, Maharashtra

Maharashtra and Delhi reported their biggest ever single-day surge in coronavirus cases.

While Delhi reported 19,486 Covid cases in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra logged 63,729 infections.

The national capital also reported 141 deaths, which is its biggest one-day Covid death count. The city's active cases have risen to highest-ever 61,000. The recovery rate has dropped to 90.94 per cent.

Delhi's positivity rate was 19.69 per cent. 12,649 Covid patients were discharged in the last 24 hours. Nearly 99,000 coronavirus tests were conducted in the city during the period.

Maharashtra, the worst-hit state, logged 398 deaths in the last 24 hours. 45,335 patients were discharged.

Here are the Live Updates on Coronavirus India Cases:

Apr 17, 2021 07:03 (IST) Second wave of coronavirus destructive, but our government prepared: Ashok Gehlot

Calling the ongoing second wave of coronavirus infection destructive, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehot Friday called upon people to follow all COVID-19-related guidelines strictly and said the government is prepared to meet any challenge.



He said the government is concerned for the lives and livelihoods of people and that necessary steps have been taken to contain the spread of the virus.





