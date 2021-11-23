Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: 8,488 New COVID-19 Cases In India

More than 63 lakh (63,98,165) vaccine doses were administered to the beneficiaries on Monday

India logged 8,488 new coronavirus infections on Monday, taking the country's total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,45,18,901, the lowest in 538 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The figure is the lowest reported since May last year.

The country recorded 249 new deaths in the last 24 hours, taking total fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic to 4,65,911.

The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 117 crore on Monday, the Union health ministry said. More than 63 lakh (63,98,165) vaccine doses were administered to the beneficiaries till 7 pm on Monday, it said, adding that the daily vaccination tally is likely to increase with the compilation of the final reports by late night.

Here are the LIVE Updates on Coronavirus cases in India:

Nov 23, 2021 05:57 (IST) US Issues Do Not Travel COVID-19 Warning For Germany, Denmark

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the State Department on Monday advised against travel to Germany and Denmark because of a rising number of COVID-19 cases in those countries. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the State Department on Monday advised against travel to Germany and Denmark because of a rising number of COVID-19 cases in those countries.