Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: 8,488 New COVID-19 Cases In India

India logged 8,488 new coronavirus infections on Monday, taking the country's total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,45,18,901, the lowest in 538 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The figure is the lowest reported since May last year.
The country recorded 249 new deaths in the last 24 hours, taking total fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic to 4,65,911.
The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 117 crore on Monday, the Union health ministry said. More than 63 lakh (63,98,165) vaccine doses were administered to the beneficiaries till 7 pm on Monday, it said, adding that the daily vaccination tally is likely to increase with the compilation of the final reports by late night.
Here are the LIVE Updates on Coronavirus cases in India:
US Issues Do Not Travel COVID-19 Warning For Germany, Denmark
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the State Department on Monday advised against travel to Germany and Denmark because of a rising number of COVID-19 cases in those countries.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the State Department on Monday advised against travel to Germany and Denmark because of a rising number of COVID-19 cases in those countries.
West Bengal reports 615 new COVID-19 cases, 14 more deaths
West Bengal reported 615 new COVID-19 cases on Monday as the pandemic situation in the state improved, the Health Department said.
Fourteen people died in the state in the last 24 hours, taking the number to 19,397, it said.
West Bengal has so far reported 16,10,460 COVID-19 cases, it added.
Kolkata reported the highest number of new deaths at five, followed by neighbouring North 24 Parganas district where four people died.
The number of active cases dropped by 75 to 7,945 after 676 recoveries were reported.