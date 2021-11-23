Search
CBSE Class 10, 12 Exams 2021: Delhi Govt Calls Back Teachers In Covid Duty

The CBSE board exams for minor papers of classes 10 and 12 was started from November 16, while the major exams will be held from November 30

Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Nov 23, 2021 11:40 am IST
Source: Careers360
CBSE term-1 exam was started from November 16
Image credit: PTI/ File
New Delhi:

CBSE Class 10, 12 Exams 2021: In view of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 10, 12 exams and mid-term exams of classes 9, 11, the Delhi government has called back its teachers deployed for Covid-19 duties for exam invigilation purpose. Himanshu Gupta, Director (Education), Delhi in a notification instructed all DDEs District, Zonal DDEs and HOSs to direct the concerned teachers of classes 9 to 12 and all IT Assistants/DEOs to report back immediately so that all the conduct of Board examination may commence smoothly, reported news agency ANI.

Latest:  Download CBSE Class 12th FREE Previous Year & Sample Papers Click Here


The CBSE board exams for minor papers of classes 10 and 12 was started from November 16, while the major exams will be held from November 30. The mid term exams of classes 9 and 11 will be held from December 1.

The major exams will be conducted in multiple choice question (MCQ) format. CBSE also released a mock CBSE MCQs 2021 exam papers for schools to download so that their students can practice as per the latest guidelines.

The exams for class 10, 12 minor papers will be continued till December 7, and major exams until December 11. For details on CBSE board exams, please visit the website- cbse.gov.in.

