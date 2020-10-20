Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: 50% Indians Likely To Have Had Covid By February, Says Government Panel

New Delhi:
At least half of the country's 1.3 billion people are likely to have been infected with the new coronavirus by next February, helping slow the spread of the disease, a member of a central government committee tasked with providing projections said on Monday.
India has so far reported 7.55 million cases of the coronavirus and is second only to the United States in terms of total infections.
But COVID-19 infections are decreasing after a peak in mid-September, with 61,390 new cases reported on average each day, according to a Reuters tally.
Here are the Updates on Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases:
Coronavirus news: Enforce quarantine to crush pandemic, says WHO
Contacts of people confirmed to have coronavirus should be properly quarantined, the World Health Organization said on Monday, as the pandemic surges in Europe and North America.
WHO emergencies director Michael Ryan linked soaring transmission rates in the northern hemisphere to the failure to implement the vital step rigorously, AFP reported.
Coronavirus news: Over 1 million COVID-19 cases now confirmed in Argentina
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Argentina has surpassed one million, the country's Health Ministry said in a statement.
"Today, 12,982 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed, taking them into account, the total number of registered cases amounts to 1,002,662, of which 803,965 are recovered patients," the Monday statement says.
In the past 24 hours, Argentina confirmed 451 new deaths from COVID-19. The country's total coronavirus death count stands at 26,716, ANI reported.
Coronavirus news: Israel to start human trials of COVID vaccine candidate "Brilife" towards Oct-end
Israel has named its COVID-19 vaccine candidate "Brilife" and its human trials will begin by October-end, according to an official press release.
The prospective vaccine is being developed by the Israel Institute of Biological Research (IIBR) that was established in 1952 as part of the Israel Defence Forces' Science Corps, and later became a civilian organisation, PTI reported.