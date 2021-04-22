Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: India Sees Biggest Daily Spike Of 2,95,041 Cases

The total number of deaths has increased to 1,82,553 after the huge one-day spike.

Coronavirus has infected 2,95,041 people in India and left 2,023 dead in the last 24 hours, in a grim new record for the country.

India's tally of more than 1.56 crore Covid cases is the second-highest globally, behind the United States and ahead of Brazil.

Maharashtra - the worst-affected state - on Tuesday reported 62,097 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the tally to over 39.6 lakh.

Meanwhile, the centre has increased supply of medical oxygen to Delhi - from 378 metric tonnes per day to 480 - as hospitals in the national capital battle a critical shortage that leaves the lives of thousands Covid and non-Covid patients in the balance.

The roughly 27 per cent increase, announced Wednesday evening, is still short of the 700 MT per day that Delhi's ruling AAP has said it needs.

Apr 22, 2021 08:08 (IST) Sitaram Yechury's Son, Passes Away Due To Covid

It is with great sadness that I have to inform that I lost my elder son, Ashish Yechury to COVID-19 this morning. I want to thank all those who gave us hope and who treated him - doctors, nurses, frontline health workers, sanitation workers and innumerable others who stood by us. - Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) April 22, 2021