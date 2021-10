Covid-19 Cases in India: The recovery rate was recorded at 98.19 per cent.

India reported 14,348 fresh COVID-19 cases and 805 deaths, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday.

The country also reported 13,198 recoveries on Friday, taking the recovery rate at 98.19 per cent, which is the highest since March 2020.

The country's active caseload stands at 1,61,334.

The active cases account for less than 1 per cent of the total cases, currently at 0.47 per cent, which is the lowest since March 2020.

