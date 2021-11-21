Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: 10,302 New COVID-19 Cases In India

India on Saturday logged 10,302 fresh Covid cases, which is 7 per cent lower than Friday. The country also reported 276 deaths in a day. The active caseload stands at 1,24,868, the lowest in 531 days. Daily positivity rate is at 0.96, less than 2 per cent for last 47 days.
115.79 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.
Gujarat Covid Patient Discharged After 202 Days Of Hospitalisation
A 45-year-old woman, who had tested positive for coronavirus on May 1 this year, was discharged from a medical facility in Gujarat's Dahod city, after 202 days of hospitalisation, her family members said on Saturday.
Geeta Dharmik, whose husband is a railway employee at Dahod, had tested positive for the infection during the second wave of the pandemic on her return from Bhopal, they said.
She had to be hospitalised for a total of 202 days before the doctors at Dahod railway hospital decided to discharge her after her recovery, they said.
"The family members were overjoyed to receive her home on her discharge from Dahod railway hospital on Friday. She remained hospitalised at Dahod and Vadodara for a total of 202 days, during which she was kept on ventilator and oxygen support," her husband Trilok Dharmik, an engineer with the Railways, said.
129 Crore COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Provided To States So Far: Health Ministry
Over 129 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and Union Territories so far through free of cost channel and through direct state procurement category, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday.