Coronavirus Live Updates: India, World's Second Worst-Hit Country By Pandemic, Has 20% Active Cases

India, which has been reporting the highest number of daily COVID cases in the world for nearly a month, breached Brazil's coronavirus tally to become the second worst-hit in the world by the coronavirus pandemic on Monday. With a record daily spike of 90,802 on Monday, the country's tally passed 42 lakh, the Health Ministry data showed.

There are about 8.82 lakh active cases of coronavirus in the country - 20.9 per cent of the total cases and the recovery rate is at 77 per cent Monday morning. The United States, which has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the world, has over 62.75 lakh COVID infections so far, about 20 lakh more than India.

India, with a population of 130 crore, has tested 4.95 crore samples so far.

Sep 08, 2020 06:23 (IST) Coronavirus News: Odisha Reported Record 3,861 New COVID-19 Cases, 10 Fatalities On Monday

Odisha's COVID-19 tally rose to 1,27,892 on Monday as the state registered its highest single-day spike of 3,861 new cases, while 10 fatalities pushed the coronavirus death count to 556, a health department official said, reported news agency PTI. As many as 2,278 new cases were detected in quarantine centres, while 1,583 people tested positive for the infection during contact tracing, he said. Khurda district, under which Bhubaneswar falls, registered the highest number of fresh infections at 767, followed by Cuttack (386), Jajpur (285) and Puri (200), the official said. The state had reported its previous highest single-day spike of 3,810 coronavirus cases on September 6.

