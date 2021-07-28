Coronavirus India Live News Update: Till July 16, Centre Sought Procurement Of 100.6 Crore COVID-19 Vaccine Doses, Says Minister

HLL Lifecare Limited is the procurement agency to buy vaccines from Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech

The government on Tuesday informed Parliament that till July 16 it has sent communications to HLL, the procurement agency, for buying about 100.6 crore doses of Covaxin and Covishield vaccines.

In response to a question in Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pawar said a team of officials deals with various issues related to the procurement of COVID-19 vaccines from foreign manufacturers and is in continuous dialogue with them, PTI reported.

Meanwhile, people vaccinated against Covid-19 in high-risk parts of the United States should resume wearing masks indoors, the top health authority said Tuesday, a major shift in coronavirus guidance that underscores the country's struggle to suppress the Delta variant.

President Joe Biden said the announcement showed that America needs to "do better" on vaccinations, adding that a mandate for the country's more than two million federal workers was now "under consideration."

Here are the LIVE updates on coronavirus (COVID-19) cases:

Jul 28, 2021 06:45 (IST) Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Kuwait bans unvaccinated citizens from travelling abroad

Kuwait on Tuesday said only citizens who have been vaccinated for the coronavirus will be allowed to travel abroad starting on Aug. 1.



A government statement said the rule excepted children under age of 16, those with a health ministry certificate saying they cannot be vaccinated, and pregnant women who have a pregnancy proof certificate from authorities, Reuters reported.

