India has recorded over 4.2 lakh deaths so far.

In a huge jump, India recorded 43,654 fresh coronavirus cases, 47 per cent higher than yesterday.

According to the Health Ministry, the country's active caseload this morning stood at 3,99,436 with active cases constituting 1.27 per cent recorded since the beginning of the pandemic.

So far, 44.61 crore vaccine doses have been administered as the government aims to vaccinate all adults by the end of this year.