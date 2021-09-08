Coronavirus India Live News Update: Over 70 Crore Covid Vaccine Doses Administered In India So Far

More than 67 lakh (67,43,698) doses have been administered till 7 pm (File)

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 70 crore, with the last 10 crore doses being given in just 13 days, the fastest so far, the Union health ministry said on Tuesday.

More than 67 lakh (67,43,698) doses have been administered till 7 pm, PTI reported.

Meanwhile, while pointing out a sudden spike in cases, Mumbai's Mayor said that the third wave of Covid is already upon the city.

"The third-wave of Covid-19 is not coming, it is here," said Kishori Pednekar, adding that an announcement regarding the matter had already been made in Nagpur, ANI reported.

Speaking of the coming festive season in Maharashtra, the Mayor urged people to remain in their homes. The Mandals have been asked to allow only 10 people and have them work in shifts, she said.

